Thieves ransack B.C. home on Christmas morning

Break-in happened at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25 at a home in Nanaimo

Thieves stole Christmas gifts, stockings, and even went into the cupboards and fridge of a Nanaimo home.

A break-in happened at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 25 at a home on Stonewater Drive, near Buttertubs Marsh.

“How do I explain this to my boys?” Joseph Lanz asked police, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Lanz, his wife and boys, ages 10 and 14, were asleep when Lanz awoke to hearing noises from downstairs.

“He quickly got up and found his fridge door open, cupboards ransacked and the front door open. Their gifts, which had been wrapped and placed under their Christmas tree, were gone,” the press release noted.

A neighbour reported seeing two male suspects running in the neighbourhood, but could not provide a description.

“Officers found discarded gift wrapping and several gifts in the vicinity of where the two males were last seen, and gifts seemingly strewn about on the sidewalk,” notes the release.

RCMP investigators determined the suspects were able to get into the home through an unlocked kitchen window.

“Sickening is how I would best describe it,” Lanz told police.

Among the items stolen were two iPhone 10s, Xbox games, gift cards, grey and blue DC loafers, a red Volcom hoodie, a pink and black tie-dyed hoodie with a doughnut logo, and other clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

