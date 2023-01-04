(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

The constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area

A man who tried to steal a City of Kelowna bylaw vehicle didn’t get too far, thanks to an off-duty RCMP officer.

On Jan. 2, the constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area. He picked up the officer in his personal vehicle and followed the stolen car until it stopped in a lane behind the library.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was chased down by the police officer and arrested. Charges of theft and impaired operation of a motor vehicle have been recommended against a Kelowna man.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsKelownaRCMPstolen autos

Previous story
B.C. boosts funding for Human Rights Tribunal to help tackle increased caseload
Next story
Zeznik named Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year

Just Posted

The 2018 Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games office officially opened Wednesday, June 7, at 110A Slater Road in Cranbrook. The games run Sept. 11-15 in Cranbrook and Kimberley. More to come. Pictured left to right: Committee Co-president Jaret Thompson, MLA Tom Shypitka and co-president Sandy Zeznik at the opening ceremonies. Paul Rodgers photo.
Zeznik named Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year

t
More local childcare providers join $10-a-day daycare program

(Kicking Horse Resort)
Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

City of Cranbrook looking towards the Steeples Mountain range.
Average assessed property values on the rise across the Kootenays