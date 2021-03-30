These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).

Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

An Abbotsford woman is distraught after five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from her home during a break-in.

Janet West said the theft took place at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when she, her daughter and son were all sleeping in their home near Mill Lake.

Surveillance video showed that a man entered their home through a side door that the family had inadvertently left unlocked, leading into a suite where West’s daughter lives.

The family’s 18-month-old cat, Mittens, had just given birth to a litter of five kittens 10 days ago, and they were all situated in the suite.

The thief made his way through the home, including the bedrooms of West’s kids while they continued to sleep soundly. He stole numerous items, including computers, all her son’s clothes, her daughter’s shoes, passports and an Apple TV.

He also took a jug of milk out of the fridge and chugged it.

ALSO READ: Break-in suspect arrested in Abbotsford within 3 minutes of call coming in

But the most devastating theft was of the kittens, West said.

She said they did not discover the incident until about 6:30 a.m., when West heard Mittens meowing from outside, but she didn’t see the kittens anywhere.

West got her daughter up, and they searched for the kittens inside and out to no avail. Then, they realized that a number of items were missing from around the home.

A check of their surveillance camera showed that a man, whom they did not recognize, had come into their house.

Now, West believes the thief will try to sell the kittens – she said he could get $200 for each of them – but their chances of survival are slim without their mom.

West said Mittens has been “frantically looking for her babies,” and they had to milk her on Tuesday afternoon to help ease her discomfort from not being able to nurse.

West said she hopes the thief returns the kittens.

“We are all so heartbroken over the kittens, and the material stuff is not even an issue. They’re babies – how are you going to care for them? How is he going to feed them? What’s going to happen to them? They must be dying of hunger,” she said.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating the incident and said the suspect is a white male in his 20s. He is tall with a slim build and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark pants.

Police believe the man will try to sell the kittens online or in public. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This man is a suspect in a home break-in early Tuesday morning (March 30) in Abbotsford that included the theft of five kittens.

This man is a suspect in a home break-in early Tuesday morning (March 30) in Abbotsford that included the theft of five kittens.

Previous story
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook
Next story
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Baker Street in downtown Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions catch restaurant industry off-guard

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka says restaurant owners had no advance warning of latest measures

What is now Baker Park and the Mt. Baker RV campground (in purple). The entire site could be turned into a magnificent park and permanent festival and live music site. And it could be renamed to something other than “Baker.”
Joseph’s Prairie Park: Keeping it green downtown

Advocating for Baker Park and the RV campground to be re-imagined as a permanent green space and festival site, and to be renamed “Joseph’s Prairie Park”

letter
LETTER: Who would do such a thing?

Nesting goose shot on Wycliffe property

A prescribed burn is scheduled for a 22-hectare area near the Canadian Rockies International Airport. Black Press file.
Prescribed burn planned for area near Canadian Rockies International Airport

Burn could begin as early as Wednesday, Mar. 31

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read