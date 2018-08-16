Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018 of the Island Lake wildfire burning through Francois Lake Provincial Park. Image: Facebook/John Calogheros

‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The provincial government declared a state of emergency Wednesday as more than 550 wildfires burn in every corner of B.C.

A father and daughter in Prince George say collecting donations for wildfire evacuees is personal for them, as many of their family members lost homes in a massive wildfire that ripped through northwest British Columbia.

Dan Edzerza Sr. and Kristina Michaud are volunteering their time to help even as they’re surrounded by growing wildfires and must be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

The provincial government declared a state of emergency Wednesday as more than 550 wildfires burn in every corner of B.C., and residents of about 1,500 properties have been told to evacuate.

Related: Behind the fire line: B.C. firefighters stalked by cougars

Related: B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

Related: ‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Edzerza says there’s been a “lot of devastation” in Telegraph Creek, where flames destroyed more than 40 homes and properties including those of his relatives.

His son is among those fighting the fire on the ground.

Wildfire smoke has triggered air quality advisories across Western Canada, and Michaud says it’s so smoky in Prince George that it was dark at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When she went looking for masks they were sold out everywhere.

The federal government has promised to send 200 Canadian Armed Forces members to help. A first team of 100 members deployed early Thursday to an area west of Kelowna to start the mop-up of contained fires.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission
Next story
Tim Hortons promises leaky lids on coffee cups to be phased out

Just Posted

Louise Baxter found after 72 hour search

Cranbrook hiker had been missing since Sunday, August 12, near Jumbo Pass.

Regional hospital development study on hold

Plan to study future regional hospital development on hold due to staffing shortage: KERHD chair

Barrel rider Bobbie Goodwin back at Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

Back at the Cranbrook Pro Rodeo for 2018’s event, which takes place… Continue reading

UPDATE: RCMP say missing Cranbrook hiker found

Kimberley RCMP is reporting that a Cranbrook hiker missing in the Jumbo… Continue reading

Roundup those Foxtails: how to combat the invasive weed safely

Weed Warrior Frank My Weed Warrior teammate Daryl Calder asked me to… Continue reading

Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

15ha fire burning east of Line Creek Operations

Elkford Fire Rescue this morning released an update about a new fire… Continue reading

Red Cross launches an appeal for donations

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Fredericton widow swears at Trudeau during condolence call

Widow of man killed in Fredericton shooting says she swore at Trudeau during condolence call.

Tim Hortons promises leaky lids on coffee cups to be phased out

Tim Hortons looks to rebuild its brand with better lid, new marketing campaign

‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The provincial government declared a state of emergency Wednesday as more than 550 wildfires burn in every corner of B.C.

Most Read