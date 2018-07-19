Theft of vehicle leads to drugs, stolen property seizure

Police arrest three suspects, recover stolen property, ammunition, drugs.

Three people were arrested and face numerous potential charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this month in Cranbrook.

After receiving a tip from the public, Cranbrook RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, found stolen items at a residence in the 700 block of Patterson St. W. Material seized included jewellery and amunitition as well as drugs, which is suspected to be methamphetamine and heroin.

Three people were arreseted on scene. Police are requesting charges of possession of a scheduled substance against a 43-year-old man, possession of stolen property against a 33-year-old woman, and possession of property obtained by crime, possessing ammunition without a license, and failure to comply with an undertaking against a 35-year-old male.

Police were led to the residence after becoming aware of a possible stolen vehicle.

All three suspects arrested are residents of Cranbrook.

