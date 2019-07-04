Theft/carjacking of multiple vehicles leads to RCMP pursuit, three in custody

Cst. Debra Katerenchuk

Media Relations Officer, Elk Valley RCMP

Three people have been arrested following a dramatic series of events in the southeastern part of British Columbia today.

Just before 10 a.m. this morning, Elk Valley RCMP received a report that a truck had been stolen from a property located in Hosmer, south of Sparwood.

The caller reported he was on his way to his property when he witnessed what he thought was an unknown person driving his white Chevy pickup. A driver of a second vehicle, a darker coloured Ford pickup, appeared to be associated with the driver of the stolen Chevy.

Both vehicles were last seen heading toward Highway 43. Police made patrols and located the dark Ford truck and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The dark Ford accelerated toward the police cars, requiring officers to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Later, an alert Elk Valley RCMP officer noticed a suspicious white Ford and determined it was indeed stolen. The driver was advised that he was under arrest, however, he fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. An RCMP Police Dog Service (PDS) member was nearby and attempted to intercept the fleeing white Ford truck. They were however, forced to jump to safety to avoid being run over.

The white Ford fled onto Highway 3, heading towards the Alberta border. Crowsnest Pass RCMP were alerted and provided assistance. Elk Valley RCMP members located the white Ford disabled. A male and female were seen fleeing on foot, attempting to “car-jack” several other vehicles. Both were quickly taken into custody.

The PDS member gained a tracking of a third male suspect, however, the suspect had already stolen another vehicle and was headed toward Cranbrook.

At this point several agencies were involved including RCMP and B.C. Conservation Officer Service. The pursuit continued until the male suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle, car-jacked another vehicle and continued toward Jaffray where he attempted to steal yet another vehicle. The male suspect was subsequently taken into custody with the assistance of the Police Service Dog.

“This is an outstanding example of a coordinated response by RCMP from across the entire southeastern part of B.C. and Alberta to work together towards a successful resolution, in what can only be described as unbelievable series of events,” said Elk Valley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Jeff Harrold.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the community who were instrumental in reporting vehicle locations as the events unfolded.”

All three individuals face many criminal code charges.

Anyone who has witnessed these events are asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at (250) 425-6233.

The RCMP continues with their investigation.