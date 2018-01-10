The week on the beat: January 1 to 8

  • Jan. 10, 2018 1:40 p.m.
  • News

Paul Rodgers

Cranbrook’s RCMP detachment responded to 138 calls for service throughout the first week of the new year, 11 of which were false alarms or false 911 calls.

Assaults comprised 11 of the calls for service. Five were domestic in nature, three involved assaults where the suspect and victim were familiar, one was an assault on a police officer, one was workplace related and the last involved a man trying to steal a case of beer and then assaulting an employee at a liquor store.

There were an additional 11 calls related to mental health issues. Of these only one involved an apprehension and none of them involved the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The three calls pertaining to theft consisted of two instances of shoplifting, one of which was the afore mentioned man who assaulted an employee while attempting to steal beer. This man has been located and is being charged with theft and assault. The third involved theft from mailboxes in a rural area.

There was one break and enter to a business — however the fenced compound broken into on Slater Road appears to have had nothing taken from it.

Two vehicles had their tires slashed and windows smashed out. Suspects were arrested and police executed a search warrant on January 4 at an apartment located at the 2200 block of 12th Street North. Police seized drugs, BB guns, ammunition, prohibited weapons and stolen property.

There was an additional two drug seizures over the past week, both involving marijuana and neither resulting in charges.

There were two cases of impaired driving — both involving alcohol — four collisions in the city, two outside the city and three hit and runs. Two of these took place in parking lots where parked cars were struck and one in which TD Building was struck. A suspect in one of these now faces a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Mount Baker Junior Boys basketball focused on bright future

Young Wild team motivated by long-term goals, beyond this season and even high school careers

Mapping concerns delay RDEK bylaw

Rural residents affected by OCP amendment voice their opposition.

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group… Continue reading

City signs new deal with CUPE 2090

Four year contract retroactive to March 2017 will run through till 2021

Christmas Bird Count discovers some surprise new visitors to area

Cranbrook and Kimberley Counts held Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Saturday Dec. 30, respectively.

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Arts Club's powerful 'Onegin' stopping at KCT

Onegin embarks on a Western Canada tour this month, including Cranbrook on Tuesday February 6.

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn't improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

