The week on the beat

Police respond to 145 calls for service between July 2-9

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 145 calls for service between July 2-9, according to the weekly police report.

RCMP responded to five collisions; four inside the city and one rurally. Two collisions occurred at intersections with minor injuries reported, one of which was a vehicle rollover. Charges were laid in both incidents.

Another collision involved a single vehicle offered incident that occurred from an underlying medical issue.

Additionally, 14 driving complaints were made; eight within the city and six on highway or rural roads.

RCMP report five assault incidents; one of which was a road rage incident that led to the aggressors being arrested for assault and found in possession of drugs.

Other assault incidents included a dispute over food and a domestic assault.

Seven thefts were reported; three of which were shoplifting incidents. One attempted theft was made from a vehicle, while the theft of a wallet and passport were also reported.

Gas cards, jewellery and an antique pocket watch were also stolen out of a residence, say police.

Five mental health calls were received, one of which required police assistance at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Police also say 17 false alarms and falls 911 calls were received.

Previous story
Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour
Next story
Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Just Posted

The week on the beat

Police respond to 145 calls for service between July 2-9

Kimberley artist hosting JulyFest show

George Hogg, whose paintings have been showcased around the world, is hosting a JulyFest art show

Weed Warrior: Keep your eyes out for Field Pennycress

Field Pennycress, aka Stinkweed, is a controversial plant that came to North… Continue reading

Huckleberry harvesting restricted to protect grizzly bear habitat

The Province is restricting commercial-scale huckleberry harvesting to protect grizzly bear habitat… Continue reading

Historic Cranbrook hotel gets new life

The Mount Baker Hotel is changing ownership, and acquiring a new anchor tenant in Soulfood.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

VIDEO: B.C. athlete headed to national logger sports championships

Kaslo’s Andrea Hand has become a student of the saw

5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident

Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

Province announces dredging and new vessel for Kootenay Lake Ferry

Plans include improvements to ferry terminals

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Most Read