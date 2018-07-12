The week on the beat

Police respond to 145 calls for service between July 2-9

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 145 calls for service between July 2-9, according to the weekly police report.

RCMP responded to five collisions; four inside the city and one rurally. Two collisions occurred at intersections with minor injuries reported, one of which was a vehicle rollover. Charges were laid in both incidents.

Another collision involved a single vehicle offered incident that occurred from an underlying medical issue.

Additionally, 14 driving complaints were made; eight within the city and six on highway or rural roads.

RCMP report five assault incidents; one of which was a road rage incident that led to the aggressors being arrested for assault and found in possession of drugs.

Other assault incidents included a dispute over food and a domestic assault.

Seven thefts were reported; three of which were shoplifting incidents. One attempted theft was made from a vehicle, while the theft of a wallet and passport were also reported.

Gas cards, jewellery and an antique pocket watch were also stolen out of a residence, say police.

Five mental health calls were received, one of which required police assistance at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Police also say 17 false alarms and falls 911 calls were received.