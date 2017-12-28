The Week on the Beat

It may have been Christmas but the RCMP were still busy, fielding 133 calls for service between Dec. 18-25 last week, according to S/Sgt. Hector Lee.

Police responded to a number of motor vehicle collisions; six inside Cranbrook and 13 outside city limits, most of which were due to weather conditions and/or poor driving. Minor injuries and property damage was also reported.

Three assaults were reported; two of which were domestic in nature and arrests were made in all incidents, with criminal charges pending.

RCMP report three hit and runs with no injuries, however, minor property damage occurred.

Two shoplifting incidents were reported; some copper and aluminum material was taken from a local business, while two males were caught stealing some bar stools at a local business. They were caught and the stools returned.

A break and enter into a shed was reported; nothing was stolen however, police say the suspect likely slept in a vehicle inside.

One seizure of marijuana was reported, while police also dealt with 20 false alarms and false 911 calls.

RCMP responded to 15 calls related to mental health, resulting in four apprehensions.

Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

