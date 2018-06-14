A power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail as well as on social media, though the latter has since been debunked. (Photo submitted)

The only firestorm in Trail was on social media

Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding

Everybody hold on to your hats – the only firestorm was on social media.

Late night tweets about Teck Trail burning to the ground and several buildings being flooded, have been greatly exaggerated, according to the company’s spokesperson Catherine Adair.

“On the evening Wednesday, June 13, Trail Operations experienced an unplanned power outage in the lead smelter,” Adair told the Times Thursday morning.

“The power was restored at approximately 1 a.m., and the plants are returning to normal operations.”

She says there was no risk to public safety and community air monitors indicated that sulphur dioxide (SO2) remained below permit and within normal variability.

“There were audible alarms as crews responded to the incident,” Adair explained. “There was no fire as was rumoured on social media.”

A full investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Previous story
Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

Just Posted

Cranbrook Foundation hands out the funds

Foundation grants over $28,000 to 24 Local Projects

The only firestorm in Trail was on social media

Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding

CCT’s Chautauqua Revival back on for Sam Steele Days

On Friday, June 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cranbrook Community Theatre… Continue reading

Hunter responds after highway closure story

A man whose truck broke down acted legally and correctly, as did the RCMP. The barrage of misunderstanding has gone far enough

WATCH: Cranbrook teacher wins high award

Jo-Anna LeGrandeur becomes fourth teacher from Mount Baker Secondary School to win Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Most Read