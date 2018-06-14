The only firestorm in Trail was on social media

Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding

A power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail as well as on social media, though the latter has since been debunked. (Photo submitted)

Everybody hold on to your hats – the only firestorm was on social media.

Late night tweets about Teck Trail burning to the ground and several buildings being flooded, have been greatly exaggerated, according to the company’s spokesperson Catherine Adair.

“On the evening Wednesday, June 13, Trail Operations experienced an unplanned power outage in the lead smelter,” Adair told the Times Thursday morning.

“The power was restored at approximately 1 a.m., and the plants are returning to normal operations.”

She says there was no risk to public safety and community air monitors indicated that sulphur dioxide (SO2) remained below permit and within normal variability.

“There were audible alarms as crews responded to the incident,” Adair explained. “There was no fire as was rumoured on social media.”

A full investigation into the incident is currently underway.