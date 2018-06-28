The Longest Day of Play

Local students got the chance to be kids as part of the Longest Day of Play, a partnership between School District 5, the College of the Rockies and the City of Cranbrook. Students from seven different elementary schools converged at Laurie Middle School to take part in activity stations run by kinesiology students from the College as well as the city’s Summer Playground Program. The activity stations were designed with physical literacy in mind, which included a slack rope, juggling, and an alternative version of hopscotch.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calls emergency meeting to discuss moose allocation
Next story
Search teams locate body of B.C.-born soldier

Just Posted

The Longest Day of Play

Local students got the chance to be kids as part of the… Continue reading

BookNotes: Sol Yurick and The Warriors

Mike Selby A grieving father kills off the hospital staff whose complete… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the Week of June 24 – 30: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Super sniffer on the job at Cranbrook hospital

Angus the Spaniel was Canada’s first dog to be certified to sniff out the bacteria C. difficile

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets

A point-in-time count conducted in April found 32 per cent of respondents were younger than 24

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Gas leak victim honoured

A walking trail has been named in honour of a victim of Fernie’s fatal gas leak.

Most Read