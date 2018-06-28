Local students got the chance to be kids as part of the Longest Day of Play, a partnership between School District 5, the College of the Rockies and the City of Cranbrook. Students from seven different elementary schools converged at Laurie Middle School to take part in activity stations run by kinesiology students from the College as well as the city’s Summer Playground Program. The activity stations were designed with physical literacy in mind, which included a slack rope, juggling, and an alternative version of hopscotch.