We may have not set snow records so far this winter in Cranbrook, but the giant icicles on Innes Avenue can stake claim to the biggest in town. The stalactites of ice hang from the eves of the new Rockyview Place apartments.

Residents of the apartments have expressed concern about the potential safety hazards caused by the icicles, and the reasons for their actual formation.

Sources the City of Cranbrook has been notified, and will be contacting the developer to help work out a solution.