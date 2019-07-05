The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

The province is looking for feedback from drivers about their experience on B.C. highways in the hopes to improve travel for everyone.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched the 2019 annual ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ which has been conducted for the last 16 years to gain information on road conditions, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

READ MORE: Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

The survey is available online and will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways. The survey will be available until Sept. 3, 2019.

READ MORE: Westside Road improving, but still among worst roads in province

The data collected will be analyzed to gain perspective on how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas and to assist staff on how to improve these services throughout the province.

All information given in the survey will be kept confidential.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Just Posted

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Gardens of Earthly Delights: 23rd Edition

Cranbrook’s 23rd Open Garden Day, Saturday, July 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 30–July 6: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Vegas bets big with Peyton Krebs

Krebs went 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights

Normand Thibault wins Yamaha side-by-side in Hospice Society raffle

Normand Thibault is the winner of a Yamaha Wolverine X2 side-by-side and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Eight reasons not to be a Christian: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I began a series of columns listing… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To all the people in the Tim Horton’s drive through who… Continue reading

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Past, present and future reflected in Graduation

This is likely to be old news for most of you —… Continue reading

The Weed Warror: GMIs better than Baby’s Breath

A year ago, I wrote an article on Baby’s Breath, and why… Continue reading

The veiled eyes of the world

Anastasia Bartlett I’ve often heard the phrase, ‘when life gets back to… Continue reading

The delusional, destructive cult of Brexit

Gwynne Dyer Oscar Wilde described fox-hunting as “the unspeakable in pursuit of… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Big Bright Jupiter

Gary Boyle On any clear night, look to the southern portion of… Continue reading

Most Read