That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Victoria firefighters were dealt a rather cliche task when they were called to rescue a cat from a tree on Friday. Turns out, however, the cat was no small kitten – instead a full-grown cougar.

The cougar was first spotted in the Gorge-Burnside neighbourhood that afternoon, after being reported near a local long-term residential care facility earlier in the day.

At the time, Victoria Police cautioned people to avoid the neighbourhood as B.C. Conservation Officer Services members searched the area.

Officers, with the help of dogs, were able to track the animal and chase it up a tree. Conservation officers then tranquilized the big cat before fire crews were able to position a ladder and bring it back to ground level.

According to the local conservation officers, the cougar was in good health and will be relocated back into the wilderness.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says

Just Posted

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

Cranbrook BMX gears up for season opener

The club will start their season on May 4 as they invite new and seasoned riders to attend

Local hockey player heads to U15 provincial tournament

Prezton Stewart is one of two local hockey players that will play in the tournament

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

Most Read