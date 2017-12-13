Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

A charter application for a fundamentalist Mormon leader seeking a stay of proceedings continued on Wednesday in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

In July, Winston Blackmore was found guilty of practicing polygamy with 24 wives between 1991 and 2014, however, he is seeking relief by arguing that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects his right to freedom of association and freedom of religion.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson called evidence from RCMP officers who investigated Blackmore for various offences, including polygamy and sexual exploitation in separate investigations in 1991 and 2005.

In his notice of application, Blackmore alleges that he believed he could continue practicing polygamy because he was never charged with the offence following the initial investigation in 1991.

Blackmore’s lawyer, Blair Suffredine and Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson will conclude the charter application on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday with their closing arguments.

More to come.

Previous story
Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

Just Posted

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Concerns raised by Cranbrook Veterinarians following fatally ill dogs

Dog owners are urged to avoid the Cranbrook Community Forest after multiple dogs have fallen ill

MLA Shypitka not surprised by Site C decision

The Site C dam in the Peace River region will be moving… Continue reading

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018

Rate changes to impact the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island

Most Read