Terry and Peggy, pictures separately, both were surrendered to the BC SPCA Burnaby branch with infections. The pair were born with three-and-a-half legs. (BC SPCA handout)

Terry and Peggy, pictures separately, both were surrendered to the BC SPCA Burnaby branch with infections. The pair were born with three-and-a-half legs. (BC SPCA handout)

Terry and Peggy, kittens born with 3-and-a-half legs, surrendered to BC SPCA

The pair will have to undergo surgery to amputate the infected legs before being put up for adoption

Terry and Peggy, a pair of kittens with special needs, are two of the latest animals to land in the care of the BC SPCA and the animal welfare agency is asking for help from the public to get the cats on a road to recovery.

Terry and Peggy, both three months old, were born with three-and-a-half legs in an unplanned litter of kittens, the BC SPCA said in a news release. The owner surrendered them to the branch in Burnaby recently.

“Upon arrival to the shelter, it was apparent that the pair’s stumps had become raw and infected,” BC SPCA officials said in a statement Monday.

The kittens were administered antibiotics to fight infections and pain management, and will require leg amputations followed by their neuter and spay surgeries – costing an estimated $2,155.

“Both kittens are darling and they have not been slowed down at all by their handicap,” says SPCA Burnaby manager Nicole McBain. “They are full of beans and purr like any other kitten. These adorable kittens deserve to live a long life free of pain.”

The recovery time is an expected six weeks, and then the kittens will be put up for adoption.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake
Next story
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

More than 1,000 cases in the region remain active

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Cranbrook and surrounding regions.
Cranbrook sees five COVID-19 cases in first week of January

To date, there have been nearly 230 cases reported in the East Kootenay region

(Courtesy photo)
SD5 joins teachers in calling for end to FSAs

School District 5 has sent a letter to the Ministry of Education to replace FSAs with alternate testing

Cranbrook Search and Rescue safely and effectively rescued an injured snowmobiler on January 16. Pictured are six members took part in a Avalanche Skills Training Level 1 course, which also took place on the 16th. Members are required to have at minimum AST1 for winter responses. (Facebook/Cranbrook SAR file)
Cranbrook SAR rescues injured snowmobiler from Lumberton area

A helicopter crew assisted in safely and quickly located the injured person

City hall. Black Press file photo.
OPINION: Cranbrook needs a homeless shelter

Whether at 209 16th Ave. N or in another location, the city is in desperate need of a year-round shelter

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

Sunnybank
COVID-19 related deaths at Vernon, West Kelowna and Vernon senior care homes

Sunnybank, Heritage Retirement Residence and Noric House recorded deaths over the weekend

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Most Read