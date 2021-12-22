Pictured are Cranbrook Ashley HomeStore staff with a youth sleep package - a twin memory foam mattress set with sheets and a comforter. (Submitted file)

Ten Cranbrook kids to get a better night’s sleep with Hope to Dream campaign

Do you know a child aged three to 16 who is in need of a new, comfortable bed?

Cranbrook’s Ashley HomeStore is now accepting nominations for their eighth annual Hope to dream campaign, with the goal of providing less fortunate children in the community with comfortable mattresses.

This year, Ashley HomeStore hopes to sponsor ten local kids.

Each time a mattress is sold at Ashley HomeStore in Cranbrook, a portion of the proceeds is put towards a youth sleep package – a twin memory foam mattress set with sheets and a comforter. Each package is worth around $750.

Owner Joey Hoechsmann says that a good night’s sleep is one of the foundations of physical and mental health, and that it’s especially true for children.

“This has always been an exciting program for Cranbrook’s Ashley family,” he said. “To date, we have provided sleep sets to 76 local children, and we can’t wait to get more comfy beds into more kids’ rooms.”

Applications are being accepted until January 20th, with nominations intended for children ages three to 16. Applications can be filled out online at ashleyhomestorecranbrook.com, or by going into the store to pick one up. Applications ask for contact information, as well as a brief description on why the child is in need of a new bed set.

“As parents, we appreciate the value of our kids getting a good night’s sleep,” Hoechsmann said. “As a furniture store, we understand how a good mattress will support a growing child’s sleep needs for years to come. We are so proud to be a part of A Hope to Dream and of being one of the 500 participating Ashley Furniture HomeStores across the continent. Communities are built around people helping one another, and we love that Cranbrook has been so generous with their support of this incredibly worthwhile cause.”


