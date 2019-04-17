Temporary traffic control lights to be installed at McPhee Rd

Temporary traffic control lights are being installed by the City of Cranbrook next week at the intersection of Theatre Rd. and McPhee Rd.

Divers are asked to detour the area at the intersection on Wednesday, April 24th and to expect slight traffic delays.

The city advises drivers, pedestrians and those using the Rotary pathway connector to the North Star Rails 2 Trails to be aware of the upcoming changes to traffic flow.

The lights will remain in place for a couple of years while the city conducts a traffic flow study for the existing industrial lands network and planned expansion and development of the former Tembec lands.



