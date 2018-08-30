Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

BC Wildfire Service has downgraded the massive Alkali Lake wildfire as efforts now shift to recovery and access to Telegraph Creek.

Several millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours helped keep the fire from spreading beyond its 118,300-hectare boundary. Any growth is expected mostly in unpopulated areas to the north, which prompted BCWS to remove the blaze from its fires of note this morning.

“In the northeast the fire is under control and the main concerns now are now getting back into the community and rebuilding,” said fire information officer Joanna Brunsden. “But there are a lot of dead trees along the highway and because of the fire theyr’e getting a lot of slope stability issues.”

She added crews are busy mopping up, patrolling and demobilizing equipment from several areas of the fire.

Currently about 95 firefighters remain in the area with support of five helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment, working in areas where the fire crossed the Dodjatin Creek, as well as the southern edge of the blaze near the sparsely populated community of Glenora.

The evacuation order in the Telegraph Creek area remains in effect.

