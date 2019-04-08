Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

Wildlife officials say a teen survived a bear attack with relatively minor injuries in southwestern Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say it was likely a grizzly bear that attacked the 17-year-old south of Ennis Sunday. Morgan Jacobsen of FWP says the teen was visiting Montana from Utah.
READ MORE: Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says
The agency says he was out looking for shed antlers when he heard a “thump” behind him and saw the bear charge.
The agency says he didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree. It eventually pinned him face down on the ground. The boy said he was able to reach over his shoulder and spray the bear and it left.
READ MORE: Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in
The agency says the bear’s behaviour is typical of surprise close encounters.
The Associated Press