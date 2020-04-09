Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Teen girl dies in hospital after police shooting during vehicle stop in Winnipeg

The police watchdog is investigating the shooting

Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old girl shot by an officer has died in hospital.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the city Thursday evening.

The unit says police eventually stopped the vehicle and, while apprehending people inside, an officer shot the teen.

The police watchdog is investigating the shooting.

In a separate incident today, police say officers shot a man while responding to a firearm call.

There is no information on the man’s condition, and the chief of police is expected to provide more information on both shootings today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song
Next story
Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Just Posted

Cranbrook photographer taking part in Front Porch Project

Kristin Jubinville has raised over $500 for the Cranbrook Food Bank with her project.

Council approves two-month extension for utility bill payments

Cranbrook businesses and residents have an extra two months to make payments… Continue reading

Search and Rescue see 50 per cent call reduction, hope for further decrease

The BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) extended their gratitude to the… Continue reading

Inmate death reported at prison near Abbotsford

Police, coroner notified of inmate death at Pacific Institution

It happened this week in 1913

April 5 - 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

BC Housing enlists Nelson hotels for COVID-19 isolation spaces

The service is for people either at-risk of or currently homeless

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat

‘In these times of need, when people in the community need something like that done, it’s a no-brainer’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Most Read