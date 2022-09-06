A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teen couple arrested after man stabbed multiple times in downtown Vancouver

The suspects were arrested without incident, police said

A teen couple has been arrested after a man was stabbed numerous times outside a Downtown Vancouver hotel on Labour Day (Sept. 5).

Vancouver police say officers were called to a Hornby Street single room occupancy building around 8 a.m. Monday, after a 25-year-old man walked inside with multiple stab wounds.

Eyewitnesses to the attack were able to help officers locate the suspects, a 16-year-old girl and her teenaged boyfriend, near Andy Livingston Park in the Downtown Eastside.

“The suspects were arrested without incident, and the victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Miraculously, despite his horrific injuries, we believe he will survive,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim was known to his attackers and that the stabbing was targeted. No further details on the identities of the suspects or victim have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

