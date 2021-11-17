Teck donates $250,000 to flood relief effort

The company gave to the Canadian Red Cross and BC SPCA

Teck has donated a quarter of a million dollars to flood releif efforts in British Columbia.

The company has donated $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and $50,000 to the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) to support relief efforts across the province which was drenched by torrential rain over the weekend and Monday.

The funds are intended to support province-wide efforts to evacuate and assist people and livestock in flood impacted areas.

Teck committed a further $50,000 to match donations made by Teck employees.

“The impact of heavy rains, flooding and mudslides in British Columbia in recent days has been catastrophic and our thoughts are with all those affected,” said Teck CEO, Don Lindsay.

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities throughout B.C. to support relief efforts during this unprecedented natural disaster.”

The flooding, which was the result of an ‘atmospheric river’ saw a provincial state of emergency declared by the premier on Wednesday as communities around B.C. continued to struggle with cleanup and recovery. As of Wednesday Nov. 17, relief efforts are focused on evacuating those still at risk, locating missing persons and re-establishing transport links between the Lower Mainland and the rest of the province.

One woman was confirmed dead as a result of a landslide on Hwy. 99 near Lillooet, while authorities are aware of multiple missing persons reports associated with the same slide.

