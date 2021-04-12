TC Energy donated $2,000 to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services to be used towards the purchase of footwear for wildland firefighting situations. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

TC Energy donates $2,000 towards specialized fire department gear

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services is the recipient of a $2,000 grant from TC Energy, which will be used to support a wildland PPE initaative, by purchasing wildland firefighting footwear. The footwear is important to staff as they are designed specifically for the terrain & conditions that are preseent while fighting wildland fires instead of structure fires. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

