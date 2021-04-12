TC Energy donates $2,000 towards specialized fire department gear

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services is the recipient of a $2,000 grant from TC Energy, which will be used to support a wildland PPE initaative, by purchasing wildland firefighting footwear. The footwear is important to staff as they are designed specifically for the terrain & conditions that are preseent while fighting wildland fires instead of structure fires. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.