TappCar could be the third ride-hailing app to launch in B.C. (Black Press Media)

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

TappCar, unlike Lyft and Uber, said it will operate outside of the Lower Mainland

A new ride-hailing company could be coming to B.C.

TappCar, an Alberta-based ride-hailing company, announced Tuesday it would be coming to all areas of the province.

If approved by the BC Passenger Transportation Board, they will be the first ride-hailing company to operate outside of the Lower Mainland.

Company spokesperson Pascal Ryffel told Black Press Media that TappCar views B.C. as “a new market that has lots of potential.”

TappCar, which is already running in Edmonton, Grand Prairie and Winnipeg, says they’re used to the tougher regulations B.C. has imposed.

In Alberta, where TappCar is based, ride-hailing drivers must also have their Class 4 licence.

“We’re looking beyond Metro Vancouver,” Ryffel said.

“We’re used to working in smaller markets.”

TappCar has applied to operate in four of the five ride-hailing zones in B.C., including the Lower Mainland, Squamish, Victoria and the Capital region, Vancouver Island, Powell River and the Okanagan, Kootenay, Boundary, Thompson River and Cariboo regions.

They will not be operating in zone five which includes the Peace River area, Kitimat, the Sunshine Coast and the North and Central coastal regions.

Ryffel said the company submitted their application shortly after midnight and hopes to roll out across B.C. later this year.

The province has said companies can submit their applications as of Tuesday. Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

READ MORE: Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

READ MORE: Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from Surrey home
Next story
Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Just Posted

New head coach of the College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team.

Jessica Dempsey Bryan Fraser is ready to take the reigns as the… Continue reading

East Kootenay MLA reacts to gas prices report

Tom Shypitka says government should have included economic and fiscal policy as potential factors

Peak Music Festival rocks Rotary Park

The second annual Peak Music Festival proved to be a most fitting… Continue reading

Autopsy confirms ‘criminality’ in Kimberley homicide investigation

Police still asking the public to contact authorities if they have any information

Brexit: Boris Johnson makes his move

Gwynne Dyer Shock! Horror! Johnson prorogues Parliament! End of democracy in Britain!… Continue reading

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

TappCar, unlike Lyft and Uber, said it will operate outside of the Lower Mainland

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from Surrey home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

Workplace accident near Kaslo leads police to grow-op bust

RCMP seized approximately 11,000 cannabis plants

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Most Read