Tamarack Centre hosts annual party in the parking lot for Cops for Kids

The Jail and Bail event is an annual fundraiser for local children in medical need

The Tamarack Centre held the annual Party in the Parking Lot event on Saturday, Aug 13. (Photos courtesy Tamarack Centre/Krista Birch)

The Tamarack Centre held their annual Party in the Parking Lot party on Saturday, Aug 13, with many activities taking place including the Jail and Bail – which sees nominees transported by police car and delivered to ‘jail’ at the Tamarack Centre.

All ‘bail’ funds raised go to local children in need, in partnership with Cops for Kids. The Cops for Kids ride takes place in September, and one stop along the way is the Tamarack Centre. Funds from this fundraiser will be presented and distributed at that time.

The Tamarack Centre held the annual Party in the Parking Lot event on Saturday, Aug 13. (Photos courtesy Tamarack Centre/Krista Birch)

