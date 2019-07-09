Swoop. (WestJet)

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Hundreds of Swoop passengers are scrambling after the ultra-low-cost airline cancelled or delayed 23 flights over the past four days.

Swoop says the wave of cancellations, which affected flights between July 5 and July 10, was caused by “unscheduled maintenance.”

Frustrated travellers took to Twitter, complaining that the airline rebooked them on Swoop flights up to five days later and that its customer care centre was closed over the weekend.

Swoop policy requires the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines to reroute passengers on other airlines if it cannot rebook them on its own flights “within a reasonable amount of time.”

The policy applies to events “within Swoop’s control,” which the maintenance issues were, according to spokeswoman Karen McIsaac.

McIsaac says the company apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations, which disrupted flights between Canadian cities and between Canada and vacation destinations in Florida.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June
Next story
Canadian aid worker jailed 16 years in Nepal for sex assault of boys

Just Posted

WATCH: Medical transport service celebrates historic first flight

Angel Flight East Kootenay takes to the skies with first patient flight to Kelowna

Kimberley Break and Enter suspects arrested in Cranbrook

A 44 year-old man was held in custody, has five outstanding warrants, say RCMP.

Summer roadwork hits Kootenay Street

Upgrades to storm sewer on Kootenay Street between 4th Street and 5th St. N. to begin July 9.

Public consultation set to open for RDEK solid waste management plan

Public consultation is the next step after a draft solid waste management… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Cranbrook Junior Outlaws crowned 2019 Tier III Champions

The Outlaws swept their RMLL rivals the West Kootenay Timberwolves in a best of three series

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage… Continue reading

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

The housing report came a day ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Most Read