Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The 12-time Olympic medallist has been sanctioned for getting an intravenous infusion, a method that broke anti-doping rules.

RELATED: Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

U.S. officials say Lochte was not using a banned substance. But under anti-doping rules, athletes typically cannot receive IVs unless related to a hospitalization or through an exemption.

Lochte posted a photo of himself getting the IV in May and that image prompted the investigation. He was entered in four events at the national championships that start Wednesday in California.

RELATED: Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

It’s his second suspension since the Rio Olympics. He was banned for 10 months after claiming he and three other U.S. swimmers were robbed at gunpoint at those 2016 Games, a tale that quickly unraveled.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deadly L.A. market shooting started with domestic feud
Next story
Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Just Posted

BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

New quad arrives for City firefighting

A new side-by-side off-road vehicle has been added to the Cranbrook Fire… Continue reading

Firefighters deal with small blaze near Jaffray

A suspected pump failure in an outbuilding sparks fire that was quickly knocked down on Saturday

Other than a few incidents, Julyfest went well, RCMP say

RCMP maintained a strong presence throughout the annual Julyfest weekend, Kimberley’s popular… Continue reading

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

WATCH: The Week in Review: July 20

WATCH: READ MORE: Grassfire destroys home One home was lost in a… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby D. B. John’s ‘Star of the North’ is a novel… Continue reading

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Most Read