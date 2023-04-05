A street sweeper grinds its brushes against the pavement (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Sweepers rolling out cleaning program on Cranbrook streets

A street sweeper will be combing roadways and gutters along select streets

A street sweeper will be doing some spring cleaning on select Cranbrook routes in the coming days.

The machine will be cleaning 3 Ave, 7 Ave, 11 Ave and 14 Ave South. Drivers should park off the street in these areas wherever possible. When approaching the street sweeper, they should slow down and move around the machines with caution.

Street sweeping efforts are lead by City of Cranbrook’s public works team each spring in order to remove debris left behind from winter maintenance. Cleaning operations typically run from mid to late March through to June.

As the street sweeping program rolls out, the city will provide up-to-date information on its website about which areas of the city the team is working in. Visit the Street Sweeping Operations Map at cranbrook.ca for more information.

DrivingRoad conditions

