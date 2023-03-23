(Photo: Anna Burns)

Suspects arrested after truck stolen from Elkview Mine site

Elk Valley RCMP wee contacted on March 23 at 6:15 a.m. about a work truck stolen from the Elkview Mine site. Police say there were given tracking information regarding the vehicle, and were able to follow the vehicle at a safe distance to the Jaffray area. At this point, the Elk Valley police were joined by Cranbrook RCMP, a police dog service team and a drone. The vehicle was found abandoned, with the two suspects fleeing on foot.

The suspects were tracked by the police dog service to narrow canyon, where they were arrested.

A number of articles, including drugs and bear spray, were seized or found along the trail of the two suspects leading away from the truck. After arrest, several other items linking the pair to the stolen vehicle were recovered in their possession, Elk Valley RCMP say.

The vehicle was returned and the two suspects, a 20 year old male and a 19 year old female from Southern Alberta, were brought back to Sparwood, to be held in cells for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.


