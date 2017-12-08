Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Police seized cocained and other drugs in a bust of an individual suspected of selling drugs from a home next to a daycare and near Quadra elementary school. File photo

A B.C. man remains in custody awaiting a court appearance after being arrested on suspicion of selling drugs out of a residence in the 3000-block of Quadra Street in Victoria, next to a daycare and near an elementary school.

Police officers reportedly witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction and seized over $4,000 in cash, as well as crystal meth, cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl. Police Chief Const. Del Manak, who gave some details of the case to Victoria city council in his third-quarter report on Thursday, indicated that buyers were climbing the fence of the daycare to buy drugs.

Upon testing a sample from the suspected heroin, officers discovered that it contained heroin, fentanyl & a fentanyl analogue. Samples will be forwarded for additional testing. #F1750247 pic.twitter.com/me0LyNNDEL — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 8, 2017

Officers took the man and a woman into custody on Nov. 30, but the woman was later released. The man was found not to be a permanent occupant of the residence and was “‘crashing’ on a friend’s couch,” according to a VicPD statement. Police recommended drug possession charges against the woman.

