Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Suspect sought by Burnaby RCMP reportedly ‘pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks’

Sept. 9 incident being investigated as a sexual assault

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of pinching a young boy’s buttocks in the food court of a local mall.

Officers attended the Metrotown shopping centre on Friday (Sept. 9) at about 4 p.m. after the alleged sexual assault was reported. They were told an elderly man “grabbed and pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks” in the food court before fleeing the scene.

A video provided to police by a witness shows the suspect as an elderly man wearing glasses and a baseball cap over short white hair. He was wearing a suit jacket, button-down checkered shirt, pants and loafers, and carried a walking stick.

“If you recognize the man in the photo, please come forward and speak to our investigators,” Corp. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said in a news release. “There have been no similar reports in the area, but if you know of a similar incident or witnessed this one, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file #22-30330.

READ ALSO: Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMPsexual assault

Previous story
‘Bud’s Bench’ marks legacy of beloved community volunteer
Next story
UPDATE: More properties near Hope evacuated as area wildfire spreads

Just Posted

”Bud’s Bench” was unveiled on Saturday, Sept. 10, outside the Studio Stage Door in downtown Cranbrook. The bench was created as a tribute to Bud Abbott, honouring his legacy and impact of community volunteerism. His daughters, Louise Abbott and Becky Walters, are pictured above on the bench after the big reveal. Trevor Crawley photo.
‘Bud’s Bench’ marks legacy of beloved community volunteer

Cranbrook city hall.
Candidate list set for upcoming Cranbrook civic election

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited Fort Steele in 1971 as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations. Photos of the event were taken by Gunther Smuda, Bill Taylor and Bill Atkinson. Courtesy Cranbrook History Museum.
Reflections on a royal visit to Fort Steele in 1971

The redwood forests of Oregon.
Woensdregt: Things that Make Me Go ‘Hmmmm’