RCMP officers point their weapons at the vehicle of Mohammadali Darabi on Oct. 17. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

A Calgary man who was the focus of a five-hour standoff with police in Revelstoke took his own life, according to police.

Mohammadali Darabi, 32, of Calgary, was located on Oct. 17 in Revelstoke by RCMP members. He was wanted in connection with the death of his roommate in Calgary and was pulled over on Victoria Avenue around 1 p.m.

Darabi had used a stolen credit card from the victim.

Police attempted to establish communication with Darabi, but were unsuccessful.

“He reclined his seat back and we never saw him again,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky.

The RCMP had received information from the Calgary Police Force that Darabi likely had a handgun with him. He was considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED: UPDATE: Man linked to Calgary homicide dies after standoff with Revelstoke RCMP

Armed officers had their guns trained on the vehicle for hours that day.

Grabinsky said Darabi likely used his weapon on himself shortly after he reclined his seat.

With all the noise of the day – rain, engines, trains, yelling – it’s likely the police never heard the gun go off.

“It produces very little sound,” said Grabinsky.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers used a noise diversion device and approached the vehicle. Inside, was an injured man.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” stated an Independent Investigation Office of BC report.

No shots were fired by police.

The IIO report concluded that police actions were not connected with his death.

The Review has requested a copy of the coroner’s report.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clinton visit Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Just Posted

Mike Adams named 2017 Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

The conference centre at the Heritage Inn was jam packed with some… Continue reading

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Concerns raised by Cranbrook Veterinarians following fatally ill dogs

Dog owners are urged to avoid the Cranbrook Community Forest after multiple dogs have fallen ill

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Turkey Drive raises over $53,000

At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results… Continue reading

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

Clinton visit Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

Most Read