Car window broken (Black Press Media files)

Suspect breaks 18 car windows in North Vancouver in one night

Sgt. Peter Devries said the suspect didn’t steal anything, or even enter any of the cars

More than a dozen people in North Vancouver woke up last week to their vehicle windows smashed in.

Police are looking for a suspect who shattered 18 windows in one night – sometime between 11 p.m. on March 9 and 8:30 a.m. March 10 in about an eight-block radius.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a news release Thursday the suspect didn’t steal anything, or even enter any of the cars.

“If wanting to ruin 18 people’s day for no reason could be a motive,” said DeVries, “this is a pretty good match.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

