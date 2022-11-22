Suspect arrested in recent break and enter, credit card fraud: Kimberley RCMP

A 54-year-old male is facing charges of Possession of Stolen Property and Credit Card Fraud following a Nov. 13 break and enter in Marysville.

Kimberley RCMP responded to a break in enter in progress on the 600 block of 301 Street in Marysville on Nov. 13, 2022.

Several items including credit cards were stolen, which were then used in the Kimberley and Cranbrook area shortly after the break and enter.

A 54-year-old male suspect was promptly identified and arrested that same date and is now scheduled to appear in court in January 2023 where he will face charges of Possession of Stolen Property and Credit Card Fraud.

On Nov. 20, 2022, several thefts were reported in the Swan and Norton Avenue area of Cranbrook. RCMP conducted investigations and identified a suspect who they’ve now recommended charges against.

“The Kimberley RCMP want to make the public aware of these thefts and is reminding people to lock their vehicles and outbuildings which have been the target of these recent thefts,” the RCMP said in a press release, adding any suspicious behaviour you observe should be immediately reported to the Kimberley RCMP detachment at 250-427-4811.

The after-hours call centre answers all calls made between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the Kimberley RCMP has officers on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.