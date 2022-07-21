Suspect arrested following alleged firearm pointing incident

One person was arrested in Kimberley following an alleged firearm pointing incident on Ridgeview Rd. in Cranbrook on Wednesday (July 20) evening.

At approximately 10 p.m., police responded to a call of a male in a black Ford truck pointing a firearm at a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Ridgeview Rd.

According to police, the two individuals knew each other.

Just before midnight, Kimberley RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and arrested the suspect. A search warrant executed on the vehicle and a Kimberley residence turned up a firearm, ammunition, suspected drugs and a prohibited weapon.

“Cooperation and coordination between the members of the Cranbrook and Kimberley Detachments led to the suspect in this incident being quickly and safely apprehended, and a number of dangerous items being seized by police,” said Sgt. Stu Hert.

The suspect was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Thursday (July 21).

Police are seeking witnesses to the firearm pointing incident, according to Sgt. Hert.

“We are continuing our investigation into this matter and are requesting that anyone who observed this event or may have dash cam video from the time and location in question come forward,” he sad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.