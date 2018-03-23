Parmvir Chahil has been charged in relation to the unprovoked attack of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont. Chahil has strong B.C. connections.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

A man with strong Abbotsford ties has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault earlier this month of an autistic man in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police announced today (Friday) that Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, was arrested with the assistance of Windsor Police and has now been charged with aggravated assault.

He is due to appear today in court for a bail hearing.

Police also announced that two others have been charged with accessory after the fact. Hardip Padda, a 44-year-old woman from Windsor, and Harmanvir Chahil, an 18-year-old male, also of Windsor, have both been released from custody and are due to appear May 2 in court.

Padda was previously listed as one of the owners of a home on Promontory Court where Chahil was residing on Sept. 2, 2015, when he was the alleged target of a drive-by shooting.

That shooting resulted in the death of Chahil’s next-door neighbour, 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao, who was struck by a stray bullet.

Police indicated on Wednesday that Chahil was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to the assault that occurred March 13 at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga.

On that day, a 29-year-old man with autism attacked while sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the bus terminal’s lower level.

Three men surrounded the man and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

After the attack, which was caught on video, police released images of the three men, asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The first man to be identified as a suspect was Ronjot Dhami, 25, of Surrey. A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest is still outstanding.

The third suspect has not yet been positively identified, but may go by the first name of Jason.

Anyone who sees Dhami is asked to immediately call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Previous story
Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says
Next story
UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

Just Posted

Man arrested after firearms incident near golf course

RCMP and Police Dog Services arrest a 24-year-old man, multiple firearms charges proposed.

Bear Dawn

It’s that time of year when bears start to poke their heads out of their dens in search of food and water.

Stetski blasts Liberals for defeating heritage bill

Bill introduced by Tories would have provided tax credits for heritage building renovations.

Chamber elects new executive board

Ballots cast for the first time in recent memory as seven candidates ran for four open positions.

Quilts of Valour in the East Kootenay

“You gave me hope by what you may see as a simple gift of appreciation…. you have contributed to the healing of the soul of a lost soldier.”

VIDEO: Mount Baker Jazz Band performs live

The Mount Baker Jazz Band performed at middle and elementary schools around… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Most Read