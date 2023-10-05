Survey shows dramatic increase of homelessness in Cranbrook

The point-in-time count provides a snapshot of people who are experiencing homelessness over a 24-hour period

Cranbrook city council has passed three readings of a bylaw aimed at regulating camping on public land. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Homelessness in Cranbrook has nearly doubled over three years, as the latest survey held earlier this year identified 116 individuals experiencing housing challenges, an increase from 63 individuals in 2020.

The survey, known as a point-in-time count, was held on April 13 and is designed to provide a snapshot of people who are experiencing homelessness over a 24-hour period.

Cranbrook is one of 20 communities that held homeless counts this year, which gathers baseline information on demographics to assist the province in identifying service and support gaps and developing solutions.

“The results of these counts reinforce our belief that more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Because of global inflation cities across North America are seeing an increase in vulnerable populations. Through our new Belonging in BC homelessness plan, we’re creating the kinds of safe, secure homes and supports that are necessary to break the cycle of homelessness.

“While the plan was only introduced this past spring, we’ve started to implement it immediately in order to build a stronger B.C. for everyone by helping those struggling to stabilize their lives.”

During the night of the point-in-time count in Cranbrook, well over half of respondents, at 67 per cent, were staying in a makeshift shelter or tent, while 21 per cent said they were staying at someone else’s place.

Of those surveyed, 67 per cent have experienced homelessness for one year or more, while 19 per cent were under six months.

A significant majority of respondents have been in Cranbrook for more than one year, while 59 per cent have been in the community for five years or more, and 11 per cent said they have always been in the community.

Further breaking down the demographics — approximately 68 per cent of those surveyed were adults between 25-54, while 29 per cent seniors aged 55 and over, with the remaining three per cent representing youth under 25 years old.

Not enough income was cited as the top reason for experiencing homelessness at 42 per cent. Substance use issues were reported by 26 per cent, and 19 per cent noted landlord-tenant conflict.

The report indicated 36 per cent of those surveyed identified as Indigenous, with 61 per cent of those reported having lived or generational experience with residential schools.

Nine per cent identified as 2SLGBTQIA-plus.

Survey respondents also reported health concerns; 70 per cent reported two or more health issues ranging from chronic medical conditions, physical disability, addiction, mental health or learning disability.

An acquired brain injury was reported by 32 per cent of respondents.

Point-in-time counts are often under counts, representing only individuals identified over a 24-hour period. Further, percentages are based on the number of respondents to each question, not the total population experiencing homelessness.