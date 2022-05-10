Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision

Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage

Surveillance footage from a Burnaby construction site that has been handed over to the RCMP may provide more insight after a 14-year old girl was struck and killed by a dump truck nearby.

The footage appears to show the teen being startled by a dog that ran out of its yard, causing her to jump out into the street. Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage and have halted all work at their construction site as the investigation takes place.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences continue to be with the family, friends and schoolmates of a teenage girl who was killed by a dump truck near one of our construction sites. This is truly an unimaginable loss that cannot be adequately expressed in words,” the companies said in a statement.

READ MORE: Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

The companies added that their traffic management plan was developed at the direction of the City of Burnaby’s traffic department. All parties are now reviewing the plan to determine if there is another route trucks can use to divert construction trucks away from 11th Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP said in their own statement that they are continuing to gather evidence and are looking at all possible factors, however, speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this case.

RCMP said they are aware that a dog was nearby at the time of the collision, but said there is no indication the dog was behaving dangerously or had previously been the subject of any complaints to police.

“We know the community is looking for answers as to what caused this tragic collision,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are asking people not to jump to conclusions as our officers continue to gather necessary evidence. There are many people affected by this tragedy and we are working to ensure supports are in place for anyone affected.”

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions
Next story
Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Just Posted

A pipe is getting ready for installation as part of the Wildstone PRV Replacement Project, as part of the City’s overall Capital Works program in 2022. Photo by the City of Cranbrook.
Capital Works projects well underway, says city

Fred Penner (pictured), headlined at the Kootenay Children’s Festival in Cranbrook on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Penner is a renowned Canadian children’s music performer. (Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook Townsman)
Return of Kootenay Children’s Festival a success

Peter Warland: 1927-2022
Peter Warland, 1927-2022: Educator, writer, mountaineer

Wildfire activity in the Southeast FIre Centre is below average, so far. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Wildfire activity below average in the Kootenays as season moves into summer