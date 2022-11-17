A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

Just Posted

Trail RCMP
Kootenay man arrested for voyeurism at Beaver Valley Arena

Team captain and five year veteran Ryan Bennett has announced his retirement from hockey due to a persistent injury.
Dynamiters captain Ryan Bennett retires from hockey due to persistent injury

The 2022 Youth Ambassador, pictured in May, 2022. Pictured left to right: Halle French, Belle Alaric, Madeline Gauthier (2020 Princess of Sam Steele), Mia Miles (2020 Sweetheart of Sam Steele), Jaylyn Spyskma, Alyssa Davis, and Jolene Julian-Hirn. (Townsman file photo)
2023 Youth Ambassador program applications available

The 2021 Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award recipient, Jim Nicol, with his nominator, Lisa Barnes. (Photo submitted)
Seeking nominations for Community Volunteer award