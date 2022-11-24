Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge

Cpl. Peter Leckie is set to appear in court Dec. 14

An additional five charges — including sexual assault — have been laid against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie, on top of his existing nine charges which were announced in June.

An investigation into Leckie revealed he used his position as an officer to have “intimate relationships” with women, while on and off duty. Announced June 29, Leckie was charged with seven counts of breach of trust and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud in relation to the allegations.

The latest charges include three more counts of breach of trust, one additional count of computer services by fraud and one count of sexual assault. They were laid on Wednesday (Nov. 23), according to Surrey RCMP.

Leckie’s court appearance for the new charges is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

His original charges were related to three victims from between January 2014 and October 2020. When RCMP released Leckie’s photo to the public in June, however, they said there could be more witnesses with information to further the investigation.

Leckie has been with the Surrey RCMP since 2010. Since the first charges emerged, he has been suspended with pay, but police say this could “move towards suspension without pay.” No updates on this process were given Wednesday.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP officer facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assaultsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Nelson’s Blaine Cook helped build Twitter – and he has a few ideas on what should come next
Next story
7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police

Just Posted

The winning team of the 50+ second round: Skip John Dennis, Third Robert Korner, Second William Oicle, Lead Eileen Thrun.
50+ curling second complete

Interior Health collaborates with local prescribers to launch new care model to connect East Kootenay people dealing with opioid use disorder with treatments such as methadone and Suboxone. (Black Press file photo)
New care model launched to connect people in East Kootenay to opioid use disorder treatment

The residents of the apartment at King Street and Cobham Avenue — the former nurses' residence — were all evacuated due to a fire that broke out on an upper storey Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)
UPDATE: Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

The Vernon Vipers and the Cranbrook Bucks have made a trade involving 19-year-old forwards Ethan Sundar and Will Blackburn. The two teams meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers, Cranbrook Bucks swap forwards