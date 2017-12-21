Supreme Court upholds dangerous offender provisions in Criminal Code

Ruling comes from Vancouver case where a man pleaded guilty to six offences

The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the constitutionality of Criminal Code provisions for declaring someone a dangerous offender who can be held indefinitely.

The 8-1 ruling today comes in the case of Donald Joseph Boutilier, who was declared a dangerous offender and sentenced to an indeterminate prison term.

Boutilier pleaded guilty to six offences arising out of an armed robbery of a drug store and subsequent car chase in Vancouver seven years ago.

He successfully challenged the constitutionality of one provision in the Criminal Code for declaring someone a dangerous offender.

A trial judge found the section to be overly broad because it did not allow an offender’s treatment prospects to be considered at the outset of the process.

However, the judge’s decision was overturned on appeal, and Boutilier took his case to the Supreme Court.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured
Next story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

Just Posted

Looking back on hunting season 2017

The 2017 hunting season has come and gone, and without question it will go down as one of the most dismal seasons in decades.

EKMTA Celebrates Canada Music Week in style

On a wet and blustery Sunday , performers and audience gathered to celebrate Canada Music Week in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church

CCT’s “The Producers” will ring in 2018

Cranbrook Community Theatre, in conjunction with the Key City Theatre, is bringing it’s most ambitious project to the stage

Kootenay-Columbia MP reflects on 2017

Wayne Stetski opens up about serving regional constituents both locally and in Ottawa.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1908

Week of December 17-23

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week

Opinion: New developments on the extraterrestrial front

I want to believe…

Mayor Pratt reflects on Cranbrook’s 2017

Paul Rodgers Local media were invited to a recent special meeting at… Continue reading

The year in review according to Cranbrook RCMP

Paul Rodgers The Townsman sat down with S/Sgt Hector Lee and other… Continue reading

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read