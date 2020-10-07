The provincial government’s case against Rick Desautel, a Sinixt man living in Washington State, will be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada on Oct. 8. File photo

Supreme Court of Canada hearing on Sinixt rights to be webcast Thursday

The hearing will start online at 6:30 a.m. PDT

A ground-breaking Supreme Court of Canada case with local implications will be broadcast online on Thursday.

The hunting case that started in 2010 in the woods near Castlegar when Sinixt hunter Rick Desautel was charged with hunting out of season and as a non-resident has been moving through the courts since then, with the Sinixt winning each time, only to be followed by the province of B.C. appealing this to the next court level.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. PDT the hearing will be webcast here.

The court will decide whether the Sinixt are an Indigenous people of Canada, capable of possessing constitutionally protected rights.

The court hearing will not call witnesses but will hear submissions from lawyers on both sides as well as from several other Indigenous groups and from other provinces.

The hearing is expected to last one day.

