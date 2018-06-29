Geo Mounsef, 2, is pictured in an undated family handout photo.

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

The Supreme Court of Canada has reduced the sentence of an Edmonton man who accidentally drove his car into a restaurant patio in 2013, killing a two-year boy.

Richard Suter was initially sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample following a fatal accident, but an appeal court raised that to 26 months.

Suter served more than 10 months before being released pending his appeal to the Supreme Court.

The high court has lowered his sentence to time served, while upholding a 30-month driving ban.

Suter refused to provide a breath sample on the erroneous advice of a lawyer.

Following his conviction, Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

The kidnapper was convicted and sentenced to 12 years.

Suter testified that he mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake. The trial judge found he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Related: Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Related: Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week
Next story
Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP’s week on the beat

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment received 148 calls for service for the week… Continue reading

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

UPDATED: BC Hydro restores power after outages

Personnel on site at substation, while another outage is being investigated

The Longest Day of Play

Local students got the chance to be kids as part of the… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: “I hear that Gumweed comin’”

Curlycup Gumweed, a medicinal herb, is going into flower locally, this week.… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

World O’ Words: On Esperanto, conlangs, and insulting the referee

Here in Canada, as we watch the exciting World Cup of Soccer,… Continue reading

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Most Read