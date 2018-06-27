Jaime Kinna of Invictus Detection Dogs and Angus, and English Springer Spaniel who was Canada’s first certified C. difficile sniffing dog (now there are two, and two more are in training). Angus was patrolling the East Kootenay Regional Hospital on Tuesday, June 26. (Barry Coulter photo)

Super sniffer on the job at Cranbrook hospital

Angus the Spaniel was Canada’s first dog to be certified to sniff out the bacteria C. difficile

A four-legged superstar of B.C. Health Care world was on hand at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital this week, on the prowl for Clostridium difficile.

Angus, an English Springer Spaniel out of Vancouver, was the first dog in Canada to be certified to detect the bacteria in hospitals. C. difficile attacks people whose digestive tracts have been made vulnerable by antibiotics. The bacteria are the most common cause of infectious diarrhea in hospitals and care facilities.

The dogs are owned and trained by Invictus Detection Dogs, a company run by Theresa Zurberg. Angus’s services are currently contracted by the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, though his sniffer is in demand around the province.

“He currently works out of Vancouver Coastal Health four days a week,” said Jaime Kinna, Angus’s handler. “Mainly out of Vancouver General Hospital. But we do do other venues throughout B.C.”

Sniffing one’s way through a hospital is a job of work indeed.

“We don’t do a whole hospital in a day, certainly,” Kinna said. “We usually do about four units in a day — he does a search of a 33-bed unit, and then we give him a half hour break. Because this is a physical and mental job for him, this way he has time to relax, regroup and recharge his super-sniffer, and then we go off to the next unit.”

Hospitals can use ultraviolet light to find C. difficile, but dog work detection can actually be faster, and more exact. If the bacteria are detected, the unit can then be sterilized with the ultraviolet light.

Angus has been on the job for two years. He was the first dog in Canada to be validated to sniff out C. Difficile, but he has since been joined by another certified dog. Two more are in training.

Both Zuberg and Kinna have handled explosive detection dogs and narcotics detection dogs, but Angus’s career and others like him represent another step in the evolution of dogs helping out in human society.

And fittingly, on Monday, June 25, Invictus received the award for the Top Innovation In Health Care at the B.C. Health Care Awards.

“Our whole thing is dogs helping people, and improving health care,” Kinna said. “This is bacteria that is common among all health authorities and care facilities, so if we can use the dogs’ natural abilities and talents to help save lives, then why wouldn’t we?”

Previous story
‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Just Posted

Super sniffer on the job at Cranbrook hospital

Angus the Spaniel was Canada’s first dog to be certified to sniff out the bacteria C. difficile

UPDATED: B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Cranbrook Mayor will seek re-election

Lee Pratt will run for a second four-year term in the October municipal election

Resort developer seeks to overturn Jumbo decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

B.C. hockey players invited to national Under-18 camp

B.C. hockey players are among 44 of the nation’s top Under-18 prospects invited to Hockey Canada camp

WATCH: Grand entry into the Ktunaxa Celebration Pow Wow, June 24

The communities of the Ktunaxa Nation and special guests gathered at St.… Continue reading

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Scooped seals fare well so far at Vancouver rescue centre

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Most Read