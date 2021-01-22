Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

The facility currently has an outbreak with 35 cases attached to it

There has been a third death reported at the Sunnybank long-term care facility in Oliver due to COVID-19.

The death was reported by Interior Health in a release Friday (Jan. 22). The facility reported its first death on Jan. 13.

“We are sad to report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 of people who lived in long-term care homes in our region. On behalf of Interior Health, I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health in a statement.

“With news of the provincial mass vaccination plan shared today, we have hope and we can look forward to the fall. But in the meantime, right now, it’s more important than ever to continue following the precautions and use our layers of protection.”

Currently, 35 cases are connected to the Sunnybank outbreak — 26 residents and nine staff.

READ MORE: Sunnybank in Oliver reports its first COVID-19 related death

The outbreak at Sunnybank was declared on Jan. 6 with four staff members testing positive and no residents.

Sunnybank is currently the only active outbreak in Oliver, with the outbreak at McKinney Place having been declared over earlier this week.

There were 78 cases and 17 deaths linked to that outbreak.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place care home declared over

Coronavirus

