Summer roadwork hits Kootenay Street

Upgrades to storm sewer on Kootenay Street between 4th Street and 5th St. N. to begin July 9.

The City of Cranbrook’s summer of roadwork continues, and this week moves onto Kootenay Street.

Construction to upgrade a section of storm sewer trunk main on Kootenay Street between 4th Street and 5th Street North is schedule to begin on July 9.

A press release from the City says that the new main will replace an aging section of pipe in the nearby alley that has experienced backup and flooding events in the past several years during high runoff events.

“During construction Kootenay Street will be completely closed between 4th and 5th Street North,” said Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “Detour routes can be used on Highway 3 or 16th Avenue via 2nd, 4th or 6th Street North.”

The Tamarack Mall/Walmart bus route will also be affected. Zettel said in the release that the bus stop in front of Juniper Lanes Bowling Alley will be out of service for the entire project, and the bus route at the Public Library will be out of service for several days later in the project for work at the 4th Street North intersection.

BC Transit stop closures and detour information can be found at https://www.bctransit.com/cranbrook

The entire project is scheduled to be compete at the end of August, and will also see the completion of road resurfacing on that section of Kootenay Street.

The City of Cranbrook at its contractor Mackay Contracting would like to thank the public and affected property owner for their patience and understanding as this project gets underway.

