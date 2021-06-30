Dozens of officers have been redeployed in Vancouver to respond to those in medical distress during the heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dozens of officers have been redeployed in Vancouver to respond to those in medical distress during the heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sudden death toll rises to 98 in Vancouver amid scorching heat wave

Two-thirds of the deaths occurred to people 70 years or older, according to Vancouver Police

The scorching heat wave that has blanketed B.C. is taking a deadly toll as the suspected cause of dozens of deaths have stretched first responders thin.

In Vancouver, sudden deaths rose to 98 on Wednesday, with 45 people having died in past 24 hours. Two-thirds were people 70 years or older.

“Vancouver has never experienced heat like this. If you have an elderly or vulnerable family member, please give them a call or stop by to check on them,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Vancouver Police typically respond to between three and four sudden deaths each day – a number that has risen to more than 14 daily as temperatures as high as 41 C have baked the city since Friday.

Dozens of officers have been redeployed to respond to the emergency and ease the backlog of 911 calls it has created.

“Our officers are stretched thin,” Addison said. “Until this subsides, our priority will be responding to crimes-in-progress and calls that involve an immediate risk to the public.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed in total more than 100 lives have been lost in the heat wave.

RELATED: Dozens of deaths in Vancouver linked to heat wave as police scramble to keep up


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Heat waveVancouver police

Previous story
How B.C. parents can help anxious kids adjust to life as COVID dwindles

Just Posted

Firefighters were called in to contain an interface fire just north of the driving range on the Wildstone development on Tuesday night. The fire was contained within a few hours and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Morgan Turner Photography)
Firefighters put out wildfire at Wildstone

A memorial for the children in the unmarked graves discovered in May at the former residential school is Kamloops in pictured at St. Eugene Resort, June 7, 2021. (Barry Coulter photo)
182 unmarked burials found at former residential school near Cranbrook

Pictured are Shirley and Mike Connelly in front of their chicken coop. The back entrance of their coop, along with the nesting boxes, were torn apart by a bear on the night of June 28th. Shirley is holding the last remaining egg. Luckily, no chickens were harmed. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Bear wreaks havoc on Cranbrook farmer’s chicken coop

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination