Styrofoam can once again be recycled at all of the RDEK’s depots, as of December 27, 2021. (Pixabay file)

Styrofoam recycling resumes across RDEK

Styrofoam packaging is once again being accepted at all of the Regional District of East Kootenay’s Recycle BC depots, as of December 27, 2021.

Depots in Invermere, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford have now resumed recycling of both glass and styrofoam.

“We are able to resume the collection of both white and coloured foam packaging at the RDEK’s Recycle BC Depots, starting December 27. With the increase in packaging that we see come through our depots after Christmas, we are very happy to be able to be offering this service once again,” said Kevin Patterson, RDEK Manager of Environmental Services.

All of the RDEK Recycle BC depots are collecting standard products including paper and cardboard, containers, flexible packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, coloured and white styrofoam packaging and glass.

The RDEK had to temporarily pause recycling of both glass and styrofoam in November due to flooding across the province, which caused issues with recycling plants and transportation.

