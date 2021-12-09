Cranbrook’s first-ever Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place at the Safeway parking lot on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. NextGen Transit hosted the fundraiser and collected over 4,300 lbs of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Pictured is the men’s COTR Avalanche volleyball team at the Cranbrook Food Bank. The team was there over the weekend to help unload all of the donated food. (Cranbrook Food Bank file)

Cranbrook’s first-ever Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place at the Safeway parking lot on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. NextGen Transit hosted the fundraiser and collected over 4,300 lbs of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Pictured is the men’s COTR Avalanche volleyball team at the Cranbrook Food Bank. The team was there over the weekend to help unload all of the donated food. (Cranbrook Food Bank file)

Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

They also collected $3,000 in donations

Cranbrook’s inaugural Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place last weekend, raising over $3,000 and collecting 4334 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank.

NextGen Transit hosted the two-day event on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. They parked one of the large transit buses in the Safeway parking lot, collecting donations all day.

Bill Roberts, Transit Supervisor with NextGen Transit, says that the fundraiser was a “tremendous success”.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in this much needed program to help some of our less fortunate people in the community through the holidays,” Roberts said. “We would also like to thank local businesses such as Freightliner Cranbrook, Bridge Interiors, SolComm Technologies, Salvador Ready-Mis, Safeway Foods, 1st Choice Motorcycle School, as well as the awesome participation of 102.9 Rewind Radio, B104FM and 2DayFM, to make this all work. Thank you so much.”

The food bank and NextGen Transit also enlisted the help of the COTR Avalanche Volleyball team and Starbucks Cranbrook with unloading all of the donations.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
B.C. giving $1 million to wildfire-ravaged Lytton to help with recovery
Next story
RDEK to present information on housing needs

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s first-ever Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place at the Safeway parking lot on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. NextGen Transit hosted the fundraiser with the goal of garnering 4,500 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Volunteers are pictured in the bus on the afternoon of December 4. The bus had already been completely filled with donations and emptied once before this photo was taken. All donations will go to the food bank. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

MBSS's Wild Theatre is reprising the classic and perennial favourite “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Sunday, December 12. Photos by Christina Blaskovich
Past, Present, Future: Wild Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes to the stage

Connor Schartner hiked Fisher Peak once a month, each month in 2021 for a total of 12 summits. He is pictured here on the summit this past summer. (Submitted file)
12 months at the top: Cranbrook man hikes Fisher Peak each month in 2021