Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

Cranbrook’s inaugural Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place last weekend, raising over $3,000 and collecting 4334 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank.

NextGen Transit hosted the two-day event on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. They parked one of the large transit buses in the Safeway parking lot, collecting donations all day.

Bill Roberts, Transit Supervisor with NextGen Transit, says that the fundraiser was a “tremendous success”.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in this much needed program to help some of our less fortunate people in the community through the holidays,” Roberts said. “We would also like to thank local businesses such as Freightliner Cranbrook, Bridge Interiors, SolComm Technologies, Salvador Ready-Mis, Safeway Foods, 1st Choice Motorcycle School, as well as the awesome participation of 102.9 Rewind Radio, B104FM and 2DayFM, to make this all work. Thank you so much.”

The food bank and NextGen Transit also enlisted the help of the COTR Avalanche Volleyball team and Starbucks Cranbrook with unloading all of the donations.



